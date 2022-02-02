Couple gets married during winter storm

By NICOLE NALEPA

Click here for updates on this story

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (WFSB) — Even though many of us have put Winter Storm Bobby behind us, we are still hearing of some pretty incredible stories that happened over the weekend, including a winter wedding with the perfect backdrop.

Even the harsh conditions couldn’t keep this couple from saying “I do.”

“I think it was just meant to be,” Sally said.

The stars and snowflakes aligned as Sally Faulkner and Adam Irujo tied the knot on Saturday.

“Oh we met five years ago and it has just been kind of crazy stuff like this all the time. Shoutout to Bumble, that’s what got us together!”

Almost five years to the date they met, Sally and Adam planned their wedding for this day in Rhode Island.

Then, they saw the forecast.

“We thought it was gonna be really hard and then it all came together,” Sally said.

Their friends and family trudged through the snow to the Providence Public Library.

“We are here to celebrate the marriage of Sally Wilson Faulkner and Adam Edward Irujo,” said Manuel Irujo, the father of the groom and the officiant.

The flower girl rode in style.

“Adam with this ring, my love and my life to you,” Sally said.

The bride was in snow boots.

“I now pronounce you husband and wife. Adam you may kiss the bride,” Manuel said.

Even though mother nature may have tested them, this couple certainly proved they can weather any kind of storm, and January 29 will be the day they will never forget.

“We have a few cutting boards with their date on it, couple mugs and marriage license with it on it yeah yeah yeah yeah, 1/29!” Sally said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.