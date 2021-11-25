Man who fired shots near Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia is in custody

By Raja Razek, CNN

A male with a long gun who was targeting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Vanderhoof, British Columbia, on Thursday has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Police instructed people to shelter in place, lock their doors and refrain from leaving their business or home, according to the RCMP, after reports at 12:26 PT of an active shooter driving a Ford pickup.

Officers and specialized units were deployed in response. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to the RCMP.

Vanderhoof is located roughly 522 miles north of Vancouver.

