Mark Baisley

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

As a small business owner and executive in the tech space, I have a wealth of experience at looking at the big picture, identifying the problem and implementing solutions to the benefit of those around me. I took that experience to the State House of Representatives and State Senate. During my combined eight years, I encouraged businesses to relocate to Colorado - providing needed high paying jobs to our economy. I work hard to live the principles enshrined in the Constitution while working for consensus and modern solutions to problems creating roadblocks to Colorado being prosperous. Currently, I am working on a project to do just this on the Western slope, focusing on getting people back to work. I look forward to continuing this mission in the United States Senate.

What are your top policy priorities?

While others may be talking about affordability, I am focused on prosperity for Colorado. This comes naturally, from reducing the control and expense of government in our lives. I don’t want people to merely afford to live, I want to know that they are prospering and doing well.

Infrastructure is a responsibility of the government and a healthy infrastructure is necessary for a productive workforce. Our federal delegation must do a better job of advocating for federal dollars to maintain our highways and interstates. This impacts the mobility of individuals and businesses, which ultimately affects the wallets of every person in Colorado. I am focused on widening I25 and I70, ensuring that Colorado’s highways are maintained, while pushing for the Ports to Plains expansion to be a priority federally.

Healthcare is an area that directly impacts the financial health of everyday citizens. We need to replace the heavy hand of big pharma, insurance, and government regulation with natural market forces. This would improve innovation, patient care, and cost. Insurance bureaucrats in a highrise office should not have the authority to override doctor’s informed decisions and recommendations from the exam room.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

The long-term financial health of Americans has been overlooked for years, and we are seeing the consequences of it in the lack of affordable housing, healthcare, and groceries. Everything costs more because the production costs are higher - it costs more to truck in food and home building supplies on bad roads. Healthcare decisions taking months to be made by insurance, turn a doctor fixing a small problem into a much larger, more costly problem being managed. Ultimately, for Colorado to be prosperous and secure the promises of the American dream, we need a Senator who thinks past today’s crisis and considers what future generations will be facing. The government has penalized future planning in how we tax individuals and businesses. There are solutions that would encourage future-planning while supporting and addressing current problems. We need long-term savings programs for individuals and businesses.

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