Jeff Bridges

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

The Treasurer can be the most impactful elected position in the state over the next four years by investing the billions managed by the office back into Colorado. Right now they're spread across the country, and I want to bring them home to solve Colorado's affordability crisis. I know the current state of our finances inside and out, having served the last four years as a member and Chair of our state's Budget Committee. I've passed major legislation on full-day kindergarten, paid sick leave, affordable housing, workforce development, and support for families with children in the NICU. That combination of budget expertise and a track record of turning ideas into reality has prepared me to hit the ground running on day one.

What are your top policy priorities?

My top priority is affordability. Housing costs, healthcare costs, and utility bills have all risen faster than many families' paychecks. As Treasurer, I want to invest Colorado dollars in Colorado—using the financial tools of the office to help finance housing, clean energy, and infrastructure that lowers costs and creates opportunity. I'm also focused on making government work better by ensuring taxpayer dollars are invested wisely and produce real returns for Colorado communities.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

Most people think the Treasurer's job is about managing money. I think it's about putting money to work. Colorado has billions of dollars invested around the country, while here at home we struggle with housing shortages, infrastructure needs, and rising costs. The biggest overlooked question for this office is whether we can use more of Colorado's capital to solve Colorado's problems. I believe we can, and that's why I'm running.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.