Michelle Tweed

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I am not a career politician. I am a Colorado native, a U.S. Navy veteran, and someone who understands the challenges many families face because I have lived them myself. I was born in Colorado Springs, raised in the Security-Widefield and Fountain communities, and graduated from Mesa Ridge High School. My educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, a Master of Science in Management with a concentration in Homeland Security, and doctoral studies in Health Psychology.

My military service taught me leadership, accountability, teamwork, and the importance of putting service before self. My academic and professional experiences have helped me understand complex issues affecting public safety, healthcare, education, workforce development, and community well-being. Most importantly, government works best when elected officials remain connected to the people they serve, listen carefully, and approach problems with honesty, transparency, and common sense. I am running because our communities deserve practical leadership focused on solutions, not political division.

What are your top policy priorities?

My top priorities are strengthening public safety, supporting veterans and military families, expanding workforce and career opportunities, improving access to healthcare, protecting Colorado's natural resources, and ensuring government remains accountable to the people. We must invest in Career and Technical Education, apprenticeships, and workforce development to address labor shortages and create pathways to good-paying jobs. I support policies that strengthen small businesses, promote responsible economic growth, and help families achieve

financial stability. I am also committed to supporting teachers, improving educational opportunities for students, protecting retirement security for public employees, strengthening access to healthcare, and ensuring Colorado's infrastructure, water resources, and energy systems remain reliable and resilient. Throughout all of these priorities, I will focus on fiscal responsibility, transparency, and policies that strengthen communities for future generations.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One issue that deserves far more attention is the growing crisis of social isolation, mental health challenges, and community disconnection affecting people of all ages. We often talk about healthcare, education, public safety, and economic issues as separate problems, but many are interconnected. When people feel disconnected from their communities, families, workplaces, and support systems, it contributes to poor physical health, mental health struggles, substance abuse, workforce challenges, and reduced quality of life. We see these impacts among veterans, seniors, young people, caregivers, and working families.

I would support strengthening community-based programs, mental health resources, workforce supports, family services, and opportunities for civic engagement that help people build meaningful connections and resilience. Strong communities are built not only through economic growth but also through relationships, trust, and a sense of belonging. Addressing these challenges requires collaboration among schools, healthcare providers, emergency responders, firefighters, employers, nonprofits, faith communities, and local governments. By investing in people and communities, we can improve outcomes across many of the issues that concern Coloradans today.

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