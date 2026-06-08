Laura Martin

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?



I am someone who has spent my life serving people and solving problems. I am not a career politician.

For more than 20 years, I have worked serving people in event management, leadership development, and nonprofit consulting. I've helped organizations raise millions of dollars, managed large teams of volunteers, led community events, and trained leaders.

I am an ordinary American. I've worked since I was 15 years old, built businesses, served in ministry, volunteered in my community, and spent my life working alongside other everyday Americans. I know what it's like to earn a paycheck, pay bills, face challenges, and work hard for opportunities. I love this country, and I believe the American Dream is still worth protecting.

I am running because I believe public service should actually be service. I'm running because I want every family in Colorado to have the same opportunities to succeed that generations before us enjoyed. I just want to serve my community and protect the freedoms that make success possible.

What are your top policy priorities?



My top priorities are protecting families, preserving freedom, and restoring fiscal responsibility.

First, I am fierce on parental rights and educational freedom. Parents, not government should have the primary responsibility for raising their children and deciding what is best for their education. I support school choice, homeschooling, and greater transparency in education.

Second, families are struggling with rising costs, housing expenses, taxes, fees, and inflation. There is no reason that Colorado can't be more affordable. We need responsible budgeting, protection of TABOR, reduced regulatory burdens, and policies that encourage businesses to invest and create jobs in Colorado.

Third, the constitutional freedoms that made Colorado strong are worth defending, including Second Amendment rights. Government should protect our rights (and not create more rules), keep us safe from all crimes especially regarding human trafficking and drug-related challenges that impact families and neighborhoods across our state.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?



One issue I believe is being overlooked is community ownership and civic engagement.

Many people feel disconnected from government and believe their voice no longer matters. This could be because they don’t trust in election integrity or their representatives are not representing their interests. As a result, fewer people participate in local decision-making, neighborhood involvement, and community problem-solving.

Government cannot solve every challenge we face. Strong communities are built when neighbors know each other, support local businesses, volunteer, mentor young people, and take pride in where they live.

Throughout this campaign, I have focused on listening sessions, community conversations, and building relationships because I believe real change starts at the local level. As a State Representative, I would continue creating opportunities for residents to be heard, increase transparency, and ensure that the people of House District 17 have a direct voice in the decisions that affect their lives.

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