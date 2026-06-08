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2026 State Representative Races

Adriana Cuva

KRDO
By
New
Published 10:20 AM

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

My qualifications come from real-life experience.  As an Army wife of 30 years, mom, former middle school teacher, and community advocate, I know the challenges families face. I have spent years listening to military spouses through my involvement in Family Readiness Groups (FRG's), which provide critical support to families during deployments. Those experiences taught me the importance of service, resilience, and building strong communities that support one another through difficult times. I have also worked alongside community members and advocated for issues that matter to Colorado families. Getting to know the people in my district has been the most rewarding part of this campaign.

What are your top policy priorities?

  • Lowering the cost of living with policies that would cut taxes, fees, and reduce excess spending by the state government.
  • Strengthening public safety by supporting law enforcement, holding criminals accountable, and restoring policies that protect our communities.
  • Protecting freedom by defending TABOR refunds for Colorado families and tackling unnecessary regulations.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it? 

One issue being overlooked in this race is the condition of our roads and the lack of funding that stays in our local communities to maintain them. As I speak with residents across House District 18, concerns about road maintenance, congestion, and infrastructure repeatedly come up.

  • In 2025, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder collected more than $208 million in motor vehicle revenue, yet less than $9 million (4.28%) was retained locally. That means most of the revenue generated in El Paso County is sent elsewhere, while our communities continue to face atrocious road conditions. I would support legislation to redirect a portion of the motor vehicle revenues into a county-administered Motor Vehicle Operations Fund. This would allow more of the money generated locally to remain in the county and be used for road maintenance and repairs that would directly benefit the people who paid those fees in the first place. 

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