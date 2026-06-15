Amanda Gonzalez

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

Democracy only works when people can trust that their voice matters and that government will protect their right to participate.

That's what's at stake in this election.

The next Secretary of State will oversee the 2028 presidential election in Colorado at a time when voting rights, election administration, and public trust are under unprecedented pressure. This isn't a position for on-the-job training. It requires someone with the backbone to fight for our democracy and the expertise to protect it. We need a firewall, not a figurehead.

I'm the only candidate in this race who has built our current system, written election law, and run elections. As an attorney and Executive Director of Colorado Common Cause, I helped build Colorado's election system—passing laws that expanded ballot access, strengthened election security, and increased transparency. I also built the coalitions necessary to get those reforms across the finish line. And today, as Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder, I oversee elections for nearly half a million voters and have stood on the front lines against election denialism and political attacks on our democratic institutions.

I've spent my career fighting for the right to vote, and the last several years making sure that right works in practice. I know how to administer elections, defend them against those who want to harm our democracy, and improve them so every eligible voter can participate.

I'm the only attorney in this race. I'm the only candidate who has run elections. And I'm the only candidate who has led a large public organization responsible for delivering those services to hundreds of thousands of Coloradans.

But qualifications aren't just about experience. They're about purpose.

I believe democracy belongs to all of us—not just the wealthy, the powerful, or the politically well-connected. Every chapter of my career has been dedicated to expanding who has a voice and making government more accountable to the people it serves.

I’ve helped build one of the strongest election systems in the country. The next Secretary of State must be prepared on day one to protect it, improve it, and defend every Coloradan's freedom to vote. That's the work I've spent my career doing.

What are your top policy priorities?

My top priority is protecting every Coloradan's freedom to vote and ensuring that our democracy continues to work for everyone. I want ordinary people to have more power than special interests.

First, I will defend Colorado's elections from attacks—whether they come from election deniers, misinformation campaigns, or federal efforts to undermine Colorado's authority to run its own elections. Colorado has built one of the most trusted and successful election systems in the country, and I will fight to protect it.

Second, I want to continue improving voter access. That means expanding language access, strengthening voter education, supporting local election officials, and ensuring every eligible voter—including rural voters, military voters, voters with disabilities, and eligible voters in jail awaiting trial—can fully participate in our democracy.

Third, I believe voters deserve transparency and accountability. I've spent my career exposing dark money and strengthening campaign finance laws because voters have a right to know who is trying to influence their vote. As Secretary of State, I would continue modernizing disclosure systems and making information more accessible to the public.

Finally, the Secretary of State's office is also responsible for serving Colorado businesses and nonprofits. I want government services that are efficient, secure, and easy to use. Small business owners and nonprofit leaders should be able to spend their time serving customers and communities—not navigating unnecessary bureaucracy.

Underlying all of these priorities is a simple belief: democracy works best when people trust it. My goal is to make government more transparent, more accessible, and more accountable so every Coloradan can have confidence that their voice matters and their vote counts.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One issue that isn't getting enough attention is that Americans are losing faith that democracy still works for ordinary people.

People are watching billionaires spend unlimited money to influence elections. They're watching powerful interests write the rules in their own favor. They're watching politicians ignore the will of voters and then wonder why trust in our institutions continues to decline.

The Secretary of State can't solve every problem in our democracy. But this office plays a critical role in deciding whether government remains accountable to the people or drifts further toward the powerful and well-connected.

That's why I've spent my career fighting to expand voting rights, expose dark money, increase transparency, and make sure every eligible voter can participate. I've written statewide election laws, built coalitions to pass them, and then implemented them in one of Colorado's largest election jurisdictions.

My opponent likes to say she helped build our election system. I helped build it too. The difference is that I've also spent the last several years running it. And actively defending it.

As we head toward 2028, Colorado needs more than good intentions. We need someone who can defend our elections against political interference, stand up to powerful interests when they threaten the public's voice, and ensure that democracy works for the people who actually live here.

This race should be about experience, not ambition.

Because the real question isn't who wants the job. It's who is prepared to protect Colorado voters and take back our democracy when it matters most.