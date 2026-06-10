David Willson

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

My experience is extensive, but to summarize, I spent 20 years in the Army as an Army JAG attorney. This included many leadership positions and many jobs since I moved every two years: prosecutor, defense counsel, special assistance US Attorney, international and operational law attorney, cyber operations attorney, legal assistance, medical board soldiers counsel, rules of engagement advisor, and more. In addition, I helped to create or stand up CYBERCOM and Army Cyber. I have a masters in law in Intellectual Property law and Information Technology from George Washington University Law School, as well as International and Operational law. I have practiced law for 36 years and am licensed in NY, CT and CO. Since retiring, I have fought Covid mandates filing lawsuits and assisting hundreds of service members and civilians file for religious exemptions, fight wrongful employment termination, and discharge from the military. Also, I represented Tina Peters in her election recount against Jena Griswold in 2022 when she ran for secretary of state. I have represented parents in dependency and neglect case as a court appointed attorney for almost the last ten years. fighting to help families stay together and put their lives back together, having held 95 cases at one time.



What are your top policy priorities?

Top policy priorities: addressing rising crime, mostly caused by horrible policies by the democrats and refusal to hold criminals accountable as well as the wrong messages sent with the actions of the governor. Election fraud. It was never addressed and voters cannot be confident of election integrity until they know any potential fraud was investigated and eliminated. The theft of our children's innocence with the porn or obscene material in our public schools and the potential grooming as well as the attack on parental rights and the attitude that the state is better suited to make decisions for our kids. Rising costs. The democrat policies are strangling our economy. I will challenge bad and unconstitutional laws. The 64 lawsuits Phil Weiser has filed against Pres. Trump in a TDS rage cost Colorado citizens state and federal tax dollars. It is clear our 2d Amendment rights are severely under attack. Ten or more years ago democratic senators were recalled by democrats to going after the guns. I will ensure the Constitution is protected. I will not ignore the families in the rural areas. Most politicians do not continue to connect with the people. I guarantee I will have a townhall in areas around the state and online at least once a month to hear from the people and provide them updates on our progress.



What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

The main issue overlooked is people are struggling. If our current politicians and leaders, like my opponent, were doing their jobs and fixing things, I would not be in this race. I do not want status quo, I want and will implement change. It is time for fighters, not big establishment that will go along to get along. It is time to save Colorado. It is telling that that very liberal Denver Post endorsed my opponent. I guess they are comfortable with him and afraid of me.

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