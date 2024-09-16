Issue 131- Establishing All‑Candidate Primary and Ranked Choice Voting General Elections
A “yes” vote on Proposition 131 establishes an all-candidate primary for all voters regardless of their political party for certain offices and advances the top four candidates to a general election where voters rank the candidates in order of preference, once certain conditions in state law are met.
A “no” vote on Proposition 131 continues the existing primary election system and the current method of selecting candidates and counting votes at general elections.