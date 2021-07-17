Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – A Few PM Storms – 7/17/2021

Weather

Overview: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this weekend for most areas, but starting next week thunderstorms will be confined to mainly mountain areas.

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing over the mountains early this afternoon, then spreading east over the plains as the afternoon progresses. Over the plains the strongest storms could briefly approach severe criteria with hail to near an inch in diameter and thunderstorms wind gusts to near 60 mph to primary threats, but most storms will be weaker with brief downpours, small hail, cooling wind gusts and frequent lightning. Should a slow-moving storm drift over a burn scar flash flooding is possible. Very warm with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for most areas, but some mountain communities will remain in the 70s.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms should end over the mountains as the sun sets, but over the plains spotty storms could last well into the night before ending late. Warm through the night with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most areas, but the higher mountain communities will cool into the 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over and near the mountains. High temperatures will again reach the 80s and 90s for most areas with some mountain communities remaining in the 70s.

Extended: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are most likely over and near the mountains early in the week, and probably only over the mountains after Wednesday. The bottom line is that it doesn’t appear likely we should expect much rain over the plains of eastern Colorado this week. Each afternoon will be very warm with 80s and 90s for most areas; 70s over the higher mountain communities.