Warm start to the work week

Tonight we will have lows in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with lows in the 30s to 40s for the High Country. The lower portion of the San Luis Valley has a Frost Advisory in effect from 3AM to 9AM Monday due to lows just being above freezing. Make sure to bring in any sensitive outdoor vegetation.

Temperatures increase for the start of the work week with highs back in the 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, some hometowns in the Eastern Plains will be flirting with the 90s. Our skies will be sunny. There is a slight chance for pop up shower in the afternoon to evening time.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms in afternoon to evening Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

The rain chances will continue for the middle of the work week. Highs will be in the upper 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado.

We will dry out for the second half of the work week with highs in the 70s Thursday for Southern Colorado. Then highs will increase into the 70s to 80s to finish out the work week.

We will continue with dry conditions and 70s to 80s for the start of the weekend.