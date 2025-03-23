One man arrested following police standoff, shelter-in-place

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 23 the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) got a call about shots fired and a disturbance. When they went to respond to the 4500 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue the department said a man refused to leave his car and barricaded himself inside. That prompted a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood.

Multiple police cars could be seen surrounding a red car. Neighbors who witnessed the standoff shared a video of the officers with their guns drawn as they tried to negotiate with the suspect.

Witnesses tell KRDO13 they saw police throw a flash bang and tear gas into the car.

The two parents told KRDO13 they were just about to go out in their front yard to play football with the kids, but they say they're grateful they waited so they didn't get caught up in the standoff.

"Very terrifying. Because the kids were in the house. My fiancee actually hid them in the bathroom because she was scared that shots were going to fly. So she hid them in the bathroom during the whole incident, so it was quite nerve-racking," explained Stephuan Montouth.

The residents also explained how they had a newborn that they were worried about protecting.

"Whether it was a big threat or not, my only concern was getting the kids to where it was safe in case something did happen," shared Mary Enid Montes.

Colorado Springs police say one man was arrested at the scene. Police could not confirm what specific charges the man was facing but said they were along the lines of reckless endangerment and weapons charges.

The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after 2:00 p.m.