Seven arrested in Rocky Ford kidnapping investigation
ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) - Seven people were arrested Thursday following an extensive investigation into an alleged kidnapping, torture and attempted murder of a Rocky Ford woman.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said details about the incident weren't available because of the nature of the allegations and the fact the court records were sealed.
The seven people arrested include:
- Cosme Flores, 43, of La Junta
- Hipolito Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Rocky Ford
- Jamie Harmon, 33, of Rocky Ford
- Jeremy Casias, 28, of Rocky Ford
- Kendra Thompson, 33, of Rocky Ford
- Leonard Trujillo, 39, of Rocky Ford
- Leroy Osborne, 32, of Pueblo
CBI said all seven are facing charges of first degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
The investigation started with the Rocky Ford Police Department in 2017. In 2019, the CBI was requested to investigate along with the Otero County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Ford Police Department and the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
