Seven arrested in Rocky Ford kidnapping investigation

Crime

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) - Seven people were arrested Thursday following an extensive investigation into an alleged kidnapping, torture and attempted murder of a Rocky Ford woman.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said details about the incident weren't available because of the nature of the allegations and the fact the court records were sealed.

The seven people arrested include:

Cosme Flores, 43, of La Junta

Hipolito Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Rocky Ford

Jamie Harmon, 33, of Rocky Ford

Jeremy Casias, 28, of Rocky Ford

Kendra Thompson, 33, of Rocky Ford

Leonard Trujillo, 39, of Rocky Ford

Leroy Osborne, 32, of Pueblo

CBI said all seven are facing charges of first degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

The investigation started with the Rocky Ford Police Department in 2017. In 2019, the CBI was requested to investigate along with the Otero County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Ford Police Department and the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.