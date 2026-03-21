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’24 fire’ grows to nearly 2,000 acres, El Paso County Sheriff issues new pre-evacuation notice

CSFD
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Updated
today at 6:37 PM
Published 6:16 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is issuing a pre-evacuation notice for Hwy 115/Sandy Creek Ranch HTS.

The notice comes as Fremont County officials announce the fire has grown in size to 1,923 acres, still at 0% containment.

Starting on Saturday afternoon, the winds have picked up, causing huge clouds of smoke to waft over Colorado Springs.

Stay up to date on coverage of the 24 Fire:

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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