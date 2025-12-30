Skip to Content
Police searching for three suspects after reported armed robbery at Colorado Springs business

Published 6:44 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police are currently searching for three suspects after an armed robbery was reported at a business in northern Colorado Springs late Monday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Dec. 29 at around 7:52 p.m., an aggravated robbery was reported at a business in the 700 block of Village Center Drive, just off of South Rockrimmon Boulevard.

Police say three people had approached the business and demanded money, with at least one of the siuspects brandishing a firearm.

The suspects, identified as two males and a female who are all white and believed to be between 20 and 40 years old, fled on foot, CSPD said.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

