Missing girl making national headlines might have been in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Field Office of the FBI is asking people in Colorado to come forward with information if they saw a missing girl or her mother around Oct. 9 or 10.

The missing person's case has made national headlines as multiple agencies search for the girl, who is from California.

Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office believe Melodee's mother, Ashlee Buzzard, left California with the girl in a white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu on Oct. 7.

The car was observed with different license plates, including California plates reading 9MNG101 and New York license plates reading HCG9677, the FBI says. They are still trying to identify more details, but the FBI says they believe the mother and daughter traveled as far as Nebraska.

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office say Melodee was seen in the region between the Colorado–Utah border on Oct. 9. They believe it was a return route back to California, and there could be people on the Western Slope of Colorado (Grand Junction area) who could have seen her.

On Oct. 14, 9-year-old Melody Buzzard's school reported that she had not been attending class, the FBI says. However, deputies say when they went to their home, they only found her mother, who they say "provided no verifiable explanation for Melodee’s whereabouts."

Detectives are asking anyone who has seen Melodee or has information about her whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office through one of the following methods:

• Detectives Line: (805) 681-4150

• Anonymous Tip Line: (805) 681-4171

• Online Tips: www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/

• Video or image upload files: http://www.fbi.gov/missingmelodeebuzzard

