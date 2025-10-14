Skip to Content
60-year-old man charged with felony menacing after road rage shooting incident on I-25

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Published 3:40 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 60-year-old man has been charged with felony menacing after allegedly shooting at an individual while they were driving northbound on I-25 in northern El Paso County.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) reports that the victim reported the incident around 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 11, providing a detailed description of the suspect's vehicle, including a license plate number, and noting that the suspect was driving into Douglas County.

Castle Rock Police Department located the vehicle and identified the driver as Allen Casias, finding a pistol in his possession during a traffic stop.

EPSO says Casias admitted in an interview to brandishing a pistol during a road rage incident.

Law enforcement confirms Casias is being held on a $2,000 bond for felony menacing at the El Paso County Jail.

Abby Smith

