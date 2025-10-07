Suspect shot by police after stabbing officer at Denny’s in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) – A man was shot by police on Monday after he stabbed an officer and threatened to stab an employee at a Denny's in Englewood, police say.

According to the Englewood Police Department, at around 12:35 a.m. on Oct. 6, officers were dispatched to a Denny's, located at 275 West Hampden Ave., after an employee reported a man had pulled a knife on them and tried to stab them. The suspect was last reported to be alone in the diner's bathroom before police arrived.

Shortly after officers on scene contacted the suspect, he pulled out a knife and charged at them, stabbing one officer in the shoulder area, the department said. Another officer shot the suspect, and officers were able to disarm him before immediately providing aid and calling for medical assistance.

The officer who was stabbed in the attack was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, is currently being treated for his injuries. When he's released from the hospital, the department said he'll be taken to the Arapahoe County Jail on unspecified charges related to this incident.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been called to conduct an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting. Per department policy, the involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, the Englewood Police Department said.

The department asks anyone with additional information about this incident to call them at (303) 761-7410.

