Two victims struck, killed in alleged DUI crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says that two female victims have died after being hit by a man who police say was driving under the influence.

According to the department, they were called out to the northbound ramp on 13th Street where they say the two victims were hit by a car. Police say one of the victims died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.

Police say the car involved was left at the scene, stopped on railroad tracks.

The Pueblo Police Department says they identified out who the registered owner of the car was, and arrived at his home.

When they arrived, the owner and now-suspect, 41-year-old Carlos Miranda, reportedly told police that he believed he had hit a dog.

The department says Miranda has been charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide.

