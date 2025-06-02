WATCH: Boulder Police Department, FBI give updates on Pearl Street terror attack

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials from the Boulder District Attorney’s Office and the Boulder Police Department joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell for a press conference on the terror attack in Boulder.

Officials say that Mohammed Sabry Soliman allegedly threw a collection of Molotov cocktails at people gathered for a demonstration in support of the Israeli hostages over the weekend.

Court records show that he now faces federal hate crime charges. According to his criminal complaint, Soliman "stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead." Witnesses also said that he was yelling "Free Palestine" during the alleged attack.

The FBI says at the time of his arrest, there were 16 unused Molotov cocktails within Soliman's reach.

FBI officials say that his hate crime charge, partnered with attempted murder, can result in life in prison. Officials say more charges could be coming if other victims come forward.

"He said that he had previously tried to purchase a firearm, but resorted to the Molotov cocktails," said Acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell for the District of Colorado in a press conference on Monday. He said that Soliman told investigators that he was unable to get access to a gun because of his immigration status.

His criminal complaint shows that he lived in Colorado Springs with his wife and five kids, according to investigators. According to the complaint, Soliman had allegedly been planning the attack for a year and waited until his daughter graduated to carry it out.

Officials say at this time, they believe the suspect acted alone, however, they are actively pursuing all leads. Anyone with tips or information is encouraged to click here to submit tips.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn says his department will provide extra security and patrols at Boulder events in the coming days and weeks.

Chief Redfearn says as of the last check, there are still two victims in the hospital.

Editor's note: Previous information from the FBI spelled the suspect's name as "Mohamed." The criminal complaint spells his name "Mohammed." Because a criminal complaint is a legal document, KRDO13 is currently reporting that spelling unless other information comes to light.

