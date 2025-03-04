Co-owner of besmirched Penrose funeral home, accused of hoarding dead bodies, to head to trial

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Jon Hallford, one of the owners of a Colorado funeral home who allegedly allowed nearly 200 bodies to stack up on their property, has accepted a supplement to his plea deal, while his wife will go to trial.

Besides standing accused of allowing bodies to decompose at their funeral home, the two are also accused in a federal case of wire fraud.

Last year, the two pled guilty to charges relating to the wire fraud. The agreement stipulated that they would pay a minimum of $1,012,300 in restitution, though the amount given to each victim would be determined at sentencing.

However, on Feb. 24, a judge ruled that the plea agreement "was not in the public interest."

In return, the Hallfords had the option to accept a new plea agreement supplement (which could add more time to their sentence) or reject, head to trial, and take a gamble on a jury.

John Hallford accepted a plea agreement supplement, which could allow for the potential of him facing more time at sentencing. His sentencing is scheduled for March 20th.

Carrie Hallford, on the other hand, rejected and will head to trial.