Pueblo Police arrest two men in connection to convenience store robberies

PPD
Published 3:39 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says they have arrested two men after they allegedly robbed several convenience stores.

Police say the two men had also allegedly been using stolen cars during the crimes.

Donivan Taylor, 21, was arrested for Aggravated Robbery, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, according to police. Ellie Lovato-Solis, 18, was arrested on Aggravated Robbery and Violation of a Protection Order.

Police say they are still investigating. If you have any information, you're encouraged to call 719-553-3336.

Celeste Springer

