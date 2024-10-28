After personal tragedy, Colorado Springs family raises cancer funds through haunted house

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs family is working to raise money for the American Cancer Foundation through their own Halloween festivities.

Chris and Melody Noller have lost a lot at the hands of cancer, but now they're using their love for Halloween to fight for others.

"We hope to bring more hope by raising enough funds to get even just one person treatment," Noller said.

Three years ago, Chris lost his mother, Georgette, to cancer. Melody herself overcame three different types of cancers: thyroid, uterine, and ovarian.

"She was kind of the glue that held our family together," Melody said about Georgette. "Laughter's the best medicine. It was for me."

Melody and Chris operate a full-scale haunted house with actors and props out of their business, the Springs ATA Martial Arts Dojo. They said they have multiple students who have cancer, or whose parents have cancer.

The two set up the haunted house themselves with the help of their children and students. They use volunteer actors, and the halls are filled with props and haunts they've personally collected throughout the years.

"After Halloween, we buy broken animatronics and fix them," Melody said. "Everything you see is 15 years of us collecting and being crazy!"

The Haunted House is $15 per person, and is open this week Monday through Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those hoping to visit can find them at 1025 Ford Street in Colorado Springs. They also have a light show at their home at the address, 11095 Rockcastle Drive, also in Colorado Springs.