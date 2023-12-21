Local organizations make big donation to Mount Carmel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A pair of local partners brought an early gift to a deserving non-profit in Colorado Springs Thursday.

Mount Carmel Veteran's Service Center received a pair of big checks totaling more than $132,000. The donations came courtesy of the George G. Vaught Jr. Foundation and Phil Long dealerships.

"At the end of the day, it's ultimately a gift from the customers that did business with us in the month of November. And Bob McLaughlin, the head of the Mount Carmel Veteran Service Center, writes a personal thank you note to every person that bought a vehicle. And so he's going to get to write about 1700 thank you notes for the month of November," Kevin Shaughnessy with Phil Long dealerships said.

Supporting troops and veterans has always been a priority for Phil Long dealerships. Phil Long himself established his first car lot after returning home from WWII, where he served as a fighter pilot.