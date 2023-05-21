Skip to Content
Pueblo police investigating death on the south side of town, 8th homicide this year

PPD

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was killed early Sunday morning in south Pueblo, near Lake Minnequa, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police said an officer heard several gunshots around 1:54 a.m. near the 2300 block of Lake Avenue. Shortly after, at 1:56 a.m., dispatch received a call about shots fired and a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Poplar Street.

Officers responded and found a man lying in the yard of a home in the 600 block of Poplar
Street, police said he was dead on scene.

Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigations unit are investigating the death.

PPD said the victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications.

This is the eighth homicide in Pueblo so far this year.

Police asked if you have any video of the area during the time of the shooting, to please contact them at 719-553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867)
or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

