today at 12:31 PM
Published 10:51 AM

Serious flooding in Security-Widefield cleared after the removal of a single sandbag

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A busy intersection in Security-Widefield was heavily flooded for about hours before officials came up with a solution; removing a single sandbag blocking a drain.

The intersection of Security Boulevard and Main Street began retaining water Tuesday evening. The road was flooded for about 15 hours until a construction worker moved the sandbag around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

5:30 a.m. April 26

Construction has been ongoing at the intersection for a while now - and the area has become notorious for flooding when it rains.

According to El Paso County officials, part of the construction is actually meant to help address the old infrastructure in the cubs and drains that'll address some of the drainage issues.

7 a.m. April 26

When asked whose responsibility it was to move the sandbag before the rains began, county officials said the third-party contractors should've done it.

We've reached out to the contractor that was at the intersection Wednesday morning to see if they were aware of that. Our team has yet to hear back.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO.

