PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews were on standby Saturday morning at the Pueblo airport for a plane with reported landing gear issues.

(PFD)

PFD said around 11:20 a.m. there was one person on board with plane with the issues. Another plane was being sent up to try to assess if the landing gear is stuck or if it was a hydraulic leak.

As of 12:15 p.m. the pilot was circling the airport to burn off fuel before trying to land.