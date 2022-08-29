Pueblo Police and Deputies are working to proactivly prevent crime at the State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Department (PCSO) are conducting a proactive operation around the Colorado State Fair Grounds.

The operation has a mission of detouring crime and enhancing the safety of citizens attending the event.

The PPD tweeted that the operation consists of uniform and plain clothes police personnel. PPD says that this operation will continue through the duration of the fair.

The PPD released the following stats for the first two nights of the fair.

Traffic stops: 13

DUI: 1

10-50’s (Minor): 2

Theft from autos: 2

Warrant arrests: 4

Failure to yield/eluding: 6

Proactive contacts (Suspicious persons/cars): 10

Recovered/ seized: 2 handguns (1 stolen), stolen truck & stolen travel trailer 1 gram of heroin, and 29 Fentanyl pills

1 arrest-Reckless driving, ROV, Eluding (Driving a four-wheeler)

2 Disturbance calls