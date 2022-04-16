Southern Colorado counties hold the highest unemployment rates in the state

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado's unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in March, that's the lowest it's been since the start of the pandemic, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Back in February of 2020, before COVID-19 lockdowns, the unemployment rate in the state was 2.8%. 3,093,500 people are now employed in Colorado, that's more than 66% of the state's population, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said.

Even with the falling unemployment rates there are a few counties, specifically in Southern Colorado, that hold the highest rate of unemployment in the state. Those include Huerfano at 6.6&, Pueblo at 5.7%, Fremont at 5.2%, Las Animas at 5% and Rio Grande at 5%.



The April 2022 Colorado Employment Situation will be released at 8:00 a.m. on Friday May 20. The full schedule of release dates for calendar year 2022 estimates is available at http://www.colmigateway.com.