Colorado State Patrol works with several states to prevent impaired driving on New Year’s Eve

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol is part of a larger impaired driving initiative across western states to prevent and stop impaired driving on New Year's Eve.

The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) consists of 12 states, including Idaho, Montana, and California. The goal of the coalition is to ensure that "dangerous driving behaviors of impaired drivers don't result in the senseless loss of life and injury due to collisions" on roadways.

According to CSP, an average of 300 people have died in impaired driving crashes the week between Christmas and New Year within the past five years. In 2020, CSP says there were more than 10,000 people killed nationwide in impaired driving crashes. That accounts for nearly one-third of the yearly driving fatalities.

The WSTSC encourages drivers to follow these ten tips to stay safe during the holidays:

Don’t drive after consuming alcohol or any impairing substance; Keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you; Yield the right of way rather than take it; If frustrated or angry, take deep breaths and focus; Drive the speed limit and all occupants wear a seatbelt; Eliminate distractions like cell phones; Always have your eyes on the road; Pay attention to road signs and weather conditions; Have two hands on the steering wheel; and Be aware of erratic drivers

CSP says this will be the third one the WSTSC has partnered for.