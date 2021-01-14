One woman dead after shooting in Palmer Lake area

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County deputies are investigating a shooting at a trailer park in the Palmer Lake area that left one woman dead.

According to investigators, the shooting happened off Highway 105 and Peakview Blvd at 4:26 p.m.

Deputies say they're expecting to remain on scene well into the night, no word on whether or not anyone else was injured in the shooting.

KRDO reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and was told no one is in custody and no suspect descriptions have been released.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information comes available.