Abandoned car fire sparks brush fire near Wigwam

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hanover firefighters were forced to call for backup from the Fountain Fire Department and other neighboring agencies after a car fire near Wigwam sparked a brush fire.

According to CDOT, the fire between Colorado Springs and Pueblo was initially reported around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, crews discovered an abandoned car on fire and closed the right lane of southbound I-25 at exit 119, near Rancho Colorado Blvd. and the Pinon rest area.

The wind quickly spread the fire from the burning car to surrounding shrubbery, resulting in a brush fire that began moving to the west.

Crews managed to get the fire under control, however, investigators say there was no sign of the owner of the vehicle and they are working on figuring out why and how the car was lit on fire.