One person dead after rollover crash at La Veta Pass

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after a one-vehicle rollover crash on La Veta Pass, Tuesday morning.

According to Colorado State Patrol, at 10:10 a.m., a silver 2008 Subaru Impreza was driving eastbound on Highway 160. The driver of the Subaru swerved to avoid a deer in the road, causing the car to spin. The Subaru went off the right side of the road and down a steep embankment.

As the Subaru went down the embankment, it tipped and rolled multiple times. During the roll, the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The Subaru finally came to a stop off the road, on its right side, facing north.

CSP says the driver died at the scene, the two passengers survived with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, no word on whether or not the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.