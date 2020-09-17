Trailer released for upcoming Netflix documentary on Chris Watts case

News

FREDERICK, Colo. (KRDO) - Netflix has released a trailer previewing its documentary "American Murder: The Family Next Door", which premieres on the streaming site on September 30.

The documentary will focus on Chris Watts, who's currently serving three consecutive life sentences for killing his pregnant wife Shanann and their two young daughters in Frederick in 2018.

According to Netflix: "Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As details of their deaths made headlines worldwide, it became clear that Shanann’s husband, Chris Watts, wasn’t the man he appeared to be. (...) Using raw, firsthand footage, this documentary examines the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children, and the terrible events that followed."

Watts admitted to strangling Shanann on Aug. 13, 2018, after he told her he wanted a divorce and she told him he would never see their children again. While he initially denied killing their daughters Bella and Celeste, Watts later told investigators that he drove Shanann's body to an oil work site where he smothered the girls using a blanket.

Chris Watts. Photo courtesy ABC News.

In a later interview with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Watts said he has pictures of Shanann and their daughters in his prison cell in Wisconsin, and that he talks to them every day.