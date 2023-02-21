Jury finds Dane Kallungi guilty of murdering his ex-wife, Jepsy Amaga

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs jury has found Dane Kallungi guilty of murdering his ex-wife, Jepsy Amaga, who disappeared in 2019.

Kallungi was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body. For the crime of first-degree murder, Kallungi was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The second crime carries a sentence of 10 years to be served concurrently with the life sentence.

Amaga's body has never been found and Kallungi was arrested in the summer of 2021 for her murder.

The trial started two weeks ago on Feb. 7.

According to Dane Kallungi's arrest records, he allegedly confessed to his ex-wife that he strangled Jepsy and buried her near Florrisant. After going to the police, his ex-wife and investigators worked together to record Dane's confession.

Kallungi's defense team claimed he was pressured into falsely confessing that he murdered his wife.

