Sports Extra: Trey Taylor

Trey Taylor is now an NFL player. The Air Force Falcon standout, and Jim Thorpe Award winner, was selected by Las Vegas in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. Perhaps he was undervalued, but that doesn't matter. He's made it.

"It's something that, you know, is your dream about since you're five year's old playing ball," Taylor said to KRDO13 as he was on his way to celebrate. "But for it to actually come to fruition, you know, nobody really sees the hard work and dedication that you put in day by day and the sacrifices that you make.

You know, I'm just trying to build something and build something greater. And if I were doing it day by day."

The moment is still surreal to him.

"There was always an imagination of it, and there was always a dream... I got to college. I saw a guy named Jordan. Jackson saw him go. And that has made me realize, like, hey, I'm close to this thing."

He's thrilled to be part of the Raiders, who he feels are a good fit.

"They struck at the perfect time."