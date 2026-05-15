THE MILITARY FAMILY: Colorado Springs student honored as Military Child of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Out of 1,000 nominees, seven military-connected students snagged this year's Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year -- representing each branch of the military. 18-year-old Taylor Schreiner, who hails from Colorado Springs, represents the Space Force.

The winners were selected due to their excellence in character, community service and leadership.

"It's really such a great honor," said Schreiner. "You do really have to adapt and adopt new mannerisms to overcome this challenge you've been given."

Schreiner's family stayed in Colorado Springs while her Dad, Brig. Gen. Robert Schreiner, Commander of U.S. Space Forces Northern, was deployed or stationed in other locations a total of 65 months, almost one-third of Taylor's life.

Taylor finds a bit of solace on the pitch, playing with the Discovery Canyon Varsity Soccer team.

"It's been an outlet for these emotions when things have gotten a little dicey," said Schreiner. "I can just express myself without having to worry about missing my Dad."

Taylor also expressed the importance of remembering the child's part in the military family.

"I think it's important to remember what you're part of as well. You're part of the smaller whole of serving our country by supporting your parent within the military. I think that's something I'm very appreciative I've been able to do with my Dad."

She and the other awardees received $10,000 grants, a laptop, and other donated gifts.

Schreiner plans to pursue a career in pediatric oncology, starting with undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall.

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