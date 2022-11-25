‘Black Friday’ sales help local downtown Colorado Springs shops

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of shoppers in Colorado Springs made their way to stores to take advantage of Black Friday prices. After three years of non-traditional ‘Black Friday’ sales because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado Springs small business owners told KRDO they were excited for one of the biggest shopping days of the year to get back to normal.

“I rather buy local and buy quality than go to the big stores and save money,” said Colorado Springs resident, Suzanne Kreus.

Back and forth, people walking in and out. That’s exactly what downtown Colorado Springs business owners saw during the black Friday holiday sales.

“Folks are just happy to be in a store, connecting with real human beings and that’s a huge part of what we do here. We connect with our artist, our customers and it just makes the whole situation very special and personable,” said Ani Trejo, Co-owner of Electric Co.

The small shop has been a part of the local Colorado Springs economy for the last five years.

“So, we have just under 70 vendors here which is incredible, 70 small businesses,” said Trejo.

Like any other small business, Trejo said all their vendors felt the financial backlash of the pandemic. That's why this year's Black Friday is so special.

"During COVID, a lot of larger businesses and corporations benefited quite a bit and so we had to fight even harder tooth and nail," added Trejo.

“We’ve been busy, busy, busy and it’s been incredible, and the comments from customers everybody is so happy to be out and supporting all the small businesses and shopping in person, and believe it or not some people are just getting back into the swing, especially during this holiday season," said store manager for Rocky Mountain Soap, Cindy Peuleo.

So far, shopkeepers with Rocky Mountain Soap said they’ve met and exceeded all their black Friday goals.

Making them feel confident heading into the new year.

“We are expecting to outdo all of our goals this weekend and we can’t wait,” Peuleo.

Shop owners here in downtown Colorado Springs say black Friday sales will last throughout the weekend, not just Friday.

Then, of course, comes Cyber Monday the biggest online shopping day of the year.