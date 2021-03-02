Southern Colorado Catholic dioceses advise parishioners to avoid Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — In a statement released Tuesday, the Colorado Springs and Pueblo Dioceses recommend Catholics avoid taking Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine if other options are available.

Spokespeople for local Catholic leadership told KRDO Newschannel 13 they support the message from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“The approval of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United States again raises questions about the moral permissibility of using vaccines developed, tested, and/or produced with the help of abortion-derived cell lines. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines raised concerns because an abortion-derived cell line was used for testing them, but not in their production. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, was developed, tested, and is produced with abortion-derived cell lines raising additional moral concerns. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has judged that ‘when ethically irreproachable Covid-19 vaccines are not available … it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.’ However, if one can choose among equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen. Therefore, if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s. While we should continue to insist that pharmaceutical companies stop using abortion-derived cell lines, given the world-wide suffering that this pandemic is causing, we affirm again that being vaccinated can be an act of charity that serves the common good.” U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

Watch KRDO Newschannel 13 at 10:00 to find out how the state of Colorado plans to accommodate people who don’t want to take single-dose shots on religious grounds.