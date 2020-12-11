Head of local hospitals answers COVID-19 vaccine questions

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There will be enough first phase COVID-19 vaccines for all of the frontline workers at the Penrose-St. Francis hospitals in Colorado Springs, according to the chief medical officer.

“We really should be able to cover the vast majority, if not all, of the Phase 1A,“ Dr. Bill Plauth said. “Between the Pfizer and Moderna, we expect to be able to cover all of them.”

According to a list released from the state of Colorado, the Penrose-St. Francis Health Services will receive 1,950 Pfizer vaccines and 1,100 Moderna vaccines.

Plauth expects 70% to 90% of employees to choose to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not yet know what percentage of people need to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to have herd immunity to the virus.

Plauth said the more than 3,000 vaccines heading to Penrose-St. Francis Health Systems will only contain the first half of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Both vaccines require a second shot three to four weeks after the first, which will arrive in later shipments.

KRDO asked if it's possible to administer the vaccines to so many staff within five days of getting the shipments, as recommended by the state.

"It does mean there will be a lot of staff, including myself, providing the vaccine to others," Plauth said. "We certainly plan for it."

