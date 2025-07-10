Pikes Peak Park Ranger shares 50 years of experience on America’s Mountain with KRDO13

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - John O'Brien retired this summer after patrolling the 19 miles of the Pikes Peak highway for 50 years.

"Do you miss it?" KRDO13's Bradley Davis asked O'Brien.

"Oh yeah. Yeah, I miss it," O'Brien said.

O'Brien has every mile marker memorized and a memory at all 156 curves.

"I got hit with lightning when I was parked down there," O'Brien said as we drove up somewhere past mile marker 16.

"The lightning hit the top of my car and took out my emergency lights and radio antenna and blew out the car. So, I have a healthy respect for lightning."

For the first time, O'Brien made the drive to the summit in his personal car as a retired ranger. He took KRDO13's Bradley Davis along. He will have O'Brien's story on KRDO13 at 5 p.m.