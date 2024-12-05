Two-way star Travis Hunter is Big 12’s top defender, and Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders best on offense

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter was named the Big 12 defensive player of the year, and Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was picked as the top offensive player in a vote of the league’s coaches released Thursday.

Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, the 34-year-old in the second season at his alma mater, was tabbed the coach of the year. The Sun Devils (10-2) made their league debut this season and will play in the Big 12 championship game against Iowa State on Saturday. They already have a school-record improvement with seven wins more than last year.

Hunter, one of the leading Heisman Trophy candidates, is the first player in Big 12 history to have both an interception and an offensive touchdown in multiple games.

As a defensive back, Hunter has four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. As a receiver, he leads the Big 12 with 92 catches and 14 touchdowns. He has 1,152 yards receiving, and ranks third in the league with 96.0 yards per game.

Sanders is the Big 12’s leading passer with 327.2 yards per game. He has completed 337 of 454 passes (74.2%) for 3,926 yards and a school-record 35 touchdowns for the Buffs (10-2).

Arizona State sophomore receiver Jordyn Tyson (75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns), who will miss the Big 12 championship game because of an unspecified injury, was named the named the offensive newcomer of the year. Colorado defensive end BJ Green II, with 7 1/2 sacks, was named the top defensive newcomer.