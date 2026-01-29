ABSOLUTELY COLORADO: McClave Elementary School receives distinguished award and $10,000

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado elementary school received national recognition and a large check to celebrate its exceptional student performance.

On Wednesday, McClave Elementary School celebrated its award as a National ESEA Distinguished School for the 2025 school year. McClave, according to the school district, is one of only two Colorado schools chosen to represent the state.

According to a spokesperson with the McClave School District, the school was specifically recognized for its exceptional student performance over the past few years.

“This milestone is a reflection of the hard work poured into our school every day by our students, our staff, and our families,” said Maggie Pacino, K-12 Principal. “Being named a National Distinguished School the second time in four years places McClave in an elite group and proves that big things can happen in our small community.”

Also on Wednesday, the school was presented with a $10,000 check from the Colorado Department of Education for its accomplishment.

Next month, teachers from the school will descend on Denver to represent the district at the National ESEA Conference. A district spokesperson said it will be an exceptionally rare opportunity for staff, who will meet with some of the other top educators in the entire country.

