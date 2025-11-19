Skip to Content
News

CSU-Pueblo prepares for playoff opener

By
Published 10:49 PM

The CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves get set for their playoff showdown with Texas-Perman Basin.

The Pack carry a 9-game winning streak into the game.

The Falcons have won 4 straight themselves.

Danny Mata

Danny Mata

