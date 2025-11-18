“He’s my heart dog”: Owner and canine rejoice after 9-year dock diving career

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo West show dog, Jax (Superjax), is proving old dogs can learn new tricks.

"He's not going to stop," Jax's owner, Drea Incitti, said about her 10-year-old dog. "He's like a missile."

For nine years, Drea and Jax have been a duo to be reckoned with in Dock Diving.

Dock Diving is a canine sport where competitors jump as far as they can off a "dock" into a pool. The handler throws a stick-like toy over the water, and the dog runs after to catch it before landing in the pool. Incitti's role is like a pitching coach trying to deliver a perfect pitch to their hitter during the home run derby.

Jax and Drea competed for the final time just a few weeks ago. Looking like a dog five years his Junior, Jax delivered his best performance yet, winning second place in North America for his age group.

"Tears just started to come out of my eyes, and I had to reflect on the whole journey we'd taken together. It meant something in that moment, like, we did it!" Incitti said.

Even though his competition days are past him, Jax still begs for throws into the pool. It's a request Drea is happy to oblige. She said she relishes every moment the two get together.

"Wherever I go, he goes," Incitti said. "He's like my child. I didn't have any, so this is my kid. He's pretty special. He's my heart dog."

Jax really is man's (and woman's) best friend. Drea said he's also trained to throw trash away for you, grab you a tissue, or even a beer from the fridge.