If you see a “bear” in Bear Creek Nature area November 8th, look twice

Bear Creek Nature Center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Bear Creek Nature Center hosts its 11th annual Bear Run on November 8. All runners take the trails with full bear suits right before hibernation season.

Registration includes a bear suit that every runner gets to keep. It's $65 for new adult runners and $25 for returners who already have a bear suit. For children, it's $50 for new runners and $20 for returners. Dogs ($5) and stroller toddlers ($10) are also welcome and get a bear ear headband.

It's a 5K and 3K fun run. Walkers and hobby joggers welcome!

The event also includes "Bear Yoga" and a costume contest for participants who want to embellish their bear suits.

The run is a fundraiser for the non-profit, "Friends of El-Paso County Nature Centers." The organization raises money for the programming and facilities at the Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature Centers.

Tune in to Good Morning Colorado to see KRDO13's Bradley Davis test out the suit's aerodynamics ahead of the annual race.

