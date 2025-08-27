Colorado State Patrol reveals dangers posed to students heading to and from school

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four school districts collaborated with the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) to have troopers accompany school buses and be present in school zones to educate drivers about the updated school bus passing law.

Douglas County, Jefferson County, Mesa County, and Chaffee County school districts participated in the CSP plan from August 18 to August 22, officials say.

CSP says they performed patrols around school buses and school zones, "reminding drivers that STOP means STOP around school buses, every time red flashing lights are activated and/or the stop arm goes out."

According to the patrol, the areas of key enforcement are:

School Bus Red Lights & Stop Arm Violations: Troopers enforced Colorado’s revised law (SB 25-1230), which now requires drivers to stop for school buses displaying flashing red lights and an extended stop arm, even when separated only by painted medians or turn lanes. Only raised or physical barriers qualify as true divided roadways.

School Zones: CSP emphasized slowing down, obeying posted school zone speed limits, and watching closely for children entering or exiting crosswalks.

Young Children Near Roadways: With the start of a new school year, CSP reminded drivers to stay alert for unpredictable movements from children, especially around bus stops and school grounds.

Overall enforcement statistics provided by the Colorado State Patrol

Contacts and citations by school district provided by the Colorado State Patrol

CSP says the most common violation was speeding.

Officials remind individuals that failing to stop for a school bus can result in six points being added to a driver's license, fines starting at $250, and mandatory court appearances.

“The area around a school bus is one of the most dangerous places for a child. These kids rely on drivers to follow the rules for their safety,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “When you see a bus or drive near a school zone, slow down, pay attention, and stop when required. Together, we can ensure students arrive at school and return home safely.”

