North Cheyenne Canyon Road reopens, Seven Bridges Trail reopens with new detour

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Seven Bridges Trail has reopened with a new detour, and North Cheyenne Canyon Road reopened Friday, according to officials.

The openings come after strong storms created damage across the area last month.

North Cheyenne Canyon Road

On June 4, storms resulted in a section of the road washing out about 1.5 miles up from the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center.

The city says crews began rebuilding the roadway on July 7, and believe it will be finished ahead of this weekend.

“We are grateful to the public for their patience and understanding as we completed this repair,” said Gayle Sturdivant, city engineer and public works deputy director, in a release. “While this full closure meant restricted access to the Cañon, it allowed our crews the opportunity to finish the repair in a safe manner.”

While the road is expected to be open this weekend, officials say residents and park-goers can expect intermittent lane closures as they work to install a permanent guardrail.

Seven Bridges Trail

Because of the heavy rain, the Forest Service says crews removed Bridge #1 after a washout. Detours will remain in place for trail traffic.

Officials say visitors should follow detour signs from the start of Buckhorn Trail #776. The detour takes visitors back to Seven Bridges Trail at Bridge #2, they said.

For additional questions or concerns, please contact the Pikes Peak Ranger District at 719-636-1602.

