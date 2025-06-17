Safeway, Albertsons workers vote to strike in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Safeway and Albertsons employees in Colorado Springs have voted to strike, according to their union UFCW Local 7R.

Employees in Pueblo and Fountain had previously voted to strike as well and were striking over the weekend.

According to the union, employees say the strike is in part due to stalled negotiations, staffing shortages, and wage freezes.

As for the strike in Colorado Springs, they have not yet announced dates for their strike.

